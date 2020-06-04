Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 9,810 Shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,327.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TBBK stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

