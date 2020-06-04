Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 9,270 Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 144,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 39,172 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.78 million, a P/E ratio of 91.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $20.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $136.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextgen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.