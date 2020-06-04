Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 6,310 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.76.

BRX stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.