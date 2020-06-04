Systematic Financial Management LP Invests $233,000 in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Prologis by 73.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $97.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

