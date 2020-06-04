Systematic Financial Management LP Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $409,051.23. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,841.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,826 shares of company stock valued at $899,773. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.33. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

