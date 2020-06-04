Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $13.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. 1,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,833. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $443.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.15% and a negative net margin of 1,950.42%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $55,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

