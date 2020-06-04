SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Philip C. Cox Sells 1,397 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $298,133.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SIVB opened at $218.03 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average of $213.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Bank of America lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

