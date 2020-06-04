SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper Sells 213 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $45,456.33. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,351.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $39,879.99.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.44. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average of $213.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,273,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

