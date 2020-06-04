Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
SUPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.
NASDAQ SUPN opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62.
In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $347,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,858.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,570,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 217,408 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
