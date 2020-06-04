Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SUPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $347,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,858.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,570,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 217,408 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

