Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) versus Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

25.6% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Oritani Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Oritani Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oritani Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Oritani Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 22.82% 11.93% 1.23% Oritani Financial 31.46% 9.63% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit Financial Group and Oritani Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oritani Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oritani Financial has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Oritani Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oritani Financial is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Oritani Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Summit Financial Group pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oritani Financial pays out 61.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Oritani Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Oritani Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $126.27 million 1.70 $31.87 million $2.53 6.53 Oritani Financial $160.51 million 5.23 $52.06 million $1.18 15.76

Oritani Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oritani Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oritani Financial beats Summit Financial Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Trust and Wealth Management, and Insurance. Its community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, and cash management services. The company also offers insurance brokerage services, such as corporate and personal property and casualty insurance products, as well as group health and life insurance products, and consulting services. It operates thirty banking locations. Summit Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, consisting of mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans; and second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. The company also invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2018, it operated 25 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties, New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Oritani Financial Corp. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.