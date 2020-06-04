Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Sugarmade Inc (OTCMKTS:SGMD) were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 12,841,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 18,610,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.11.

About Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD)

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the supply of hydroponic and cultivation products, and products to quick service restaurants. It supplies hydroponic and indoor/outdoor cultivation products to the agricultural market sectors, including the legal cannabis cultivation, processing, and distribution sectors. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as double poly paper cups for cold beverage; and disposable, clear, and plastic cold cups, and paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products.

