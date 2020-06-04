STPT Price Reaches $0.0204 on Exchanges (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One STPT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, STPT has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. STPT has a market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.56 or 0.02023263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00179286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00125387 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official website is stp.network . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

