StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) Insider Buys C$72,956.00 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$72,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,956.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.96 per share, with a total value of C$296,340.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 4,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$11,960.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 21,233 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.96 per share, with a total value of C$62,896.39.

On Thursday, April 2nd, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 37,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$98,098.10.

On Monday, March 9th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 63,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$230,040.00.

SVI traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.40. 47,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 487.03. StorageVault Canada Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.98.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.30 million. Analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.92.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

