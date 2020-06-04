Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 15,204 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,211% compared to the average volume of 658 call options.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,724,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Uniti Group by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

