Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,672 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,494% compared to the typical volume of 103 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 50.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 54.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 120.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 17.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADRO. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Aduro BioTech has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $222.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 86.31% and a negative net margin of 243.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

