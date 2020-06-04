Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STXS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of STXS opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 573.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

