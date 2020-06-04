Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLFPF. Morgan Stanley downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

