StableUSD (USDS) Reaches Market Cap of $589,957.64

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $589,957.64 and approximately $1,320.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00010216 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.76 or 0.02037037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00179883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00125864 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,543,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 597,867 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

