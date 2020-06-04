Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sivan Whiteley Sells 3,983 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at $12,371,154.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $223,140.80.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.99 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $92.55.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Square from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Square by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

