Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith Sells 500 Shares

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $175,900.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,768. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.61. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $192.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.95.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,117 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

