Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.22% and a negative net margin of 654.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.