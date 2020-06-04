SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Down 0%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.16, approximately 2,526,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.