S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.65. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $332.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,835. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $334.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

