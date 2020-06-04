Sontag Advisory LLC Takes $501,000 Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 622.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average is $88.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.