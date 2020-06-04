Sontag Advisory LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 226.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $62.05 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

