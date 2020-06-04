Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 11,734 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

