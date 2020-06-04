Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases 6,485 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 164.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $3,822,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $818,438,000 after buying an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,002,000 after buying an additional 1,208,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

