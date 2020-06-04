Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,285,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 716,309 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 484,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average is $127.80.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

