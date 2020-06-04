Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Cfra upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

