Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New $683,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,394,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after buying an additional 711,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,957 shares of company stock worth $1,456,558. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

