Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $692,000 in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in AFLAC by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 70,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AFLAC by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,796,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,863 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

