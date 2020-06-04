Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $494,000 in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Allstate by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,489,000 after buying an additional 159,327 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Allstate by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 366,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

