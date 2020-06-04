Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $483,000 in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,525,000 after buying an additional 107,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,296,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,803 shares of company stock worth $6,598,452. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

