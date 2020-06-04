Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $423,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of GPC opened at $86.64 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.