Sontag Advisory LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 216.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,649,365,000 after buying an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $818,732,000 after acquiring an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $790,731,000 after acquiring an additional 64,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $647,840,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,937 shares of company stock worth $8,789,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Argus increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.24.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $357.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.98. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.