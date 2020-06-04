Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 7,041 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,041 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JEC opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

