Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price

Media headlines about Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Paypal earned a media sentiment score of 1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

PYPL stock opened at $156.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.06 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.76. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $158.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

