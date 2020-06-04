Software (ETR:SOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.46

Software AG (ETR:SOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €35.46 ($41.23) and last traded at €35.18 ($40.91), with a volume of 22156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €34.78 ($40.44).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.08 ($37.30).

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

