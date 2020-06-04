Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RNLSY. HSBC downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

