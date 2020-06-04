Societe Generale Reaffirms Hold Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Infineon Technologies to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.
IFNNY stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.
