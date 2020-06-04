Societe Generale Reaffirms Hold Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Infineon Technologies to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

IFNNY stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

