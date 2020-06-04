Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $67.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 1.63. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 746,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,103,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,490 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

