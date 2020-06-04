Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

SMAR stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 746,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,103,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 603,490 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

