Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded Sleep Number from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR opened at $34.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $879.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.20. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.