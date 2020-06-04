Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim Sells 4,708 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Monday, May 4th, Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,201,050.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Allen Shim sold 28,788 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $746,472.84.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Allen Shim sold 3,857 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $101,516.24.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,174,500.00.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.58.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Slack by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WORK. Cowen began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.