Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.73.

SIX opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 632,653 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

