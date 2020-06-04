Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading 3.6% Higher

Sirona Biochem Corp (CVE:SBM) shares traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, 68,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 132,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36.

About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. operates as a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company in Canada and France. The company develops programs in three areas, including diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

