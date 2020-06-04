Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of SBGI opened at $20.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,599,000 after buying an additional 1,267,227 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,848,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 1,521,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,387,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,700,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,100,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

