Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.65

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.65 and last traded at $87.20, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $99,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,605,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,020,000 after buying an additional 560,605 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,605.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,318,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,925 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 60,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,851,000 after purchasing an additional 495,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

