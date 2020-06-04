Sidoti Raises Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Price Target to $40.00

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) had its target price raised by analysts at Sidoti from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of FIX opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.94 per share, with a total value of $319,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at $986,019.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $444,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,408 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 257,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 439,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

