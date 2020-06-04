Shivom (OMX) Market Cap Reaches $900,730.69

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market cap of $900,730.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.72 or 0.04438436 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002965 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Shivom (OMX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

